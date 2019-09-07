Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Raised Holding; As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose, U S Global Investors Trimmed Position by $388,362

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 12,853 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 15,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 134,938 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Estabrook holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 500 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trust Of Vermont owns 74,484 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 10,999 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 98,057 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd holds 33,848 shares. Lederer & Counsel Ca reported 10,547 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 567,868 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 3,221 shares. Bb&T reported 225,363 shares stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.26M for 15.74 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.