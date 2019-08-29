Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined While Commerce Bank Lifted Its Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $341,260; Share Value Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 47,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 606,880 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 559,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 1.55M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $230.69. About 422,399 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,732 shares to 362,510 shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,660 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 14,306 shares to 29,319 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Cohen & Steers Reit Etf (ICF) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

