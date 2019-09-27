Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined While Skba Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $587,600; Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Raised Holding by $375,540

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 17,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 105,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 88,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 1.40M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 334,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, down from 356,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38,400 shares to 172,555 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Cos holds 0.5% or 19.20 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 16,484 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 9,775 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 393,266 shares. Horizon Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nikko Asset Americas reported 270,436 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 53,720 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Inc holds 8,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.7% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 250,185 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 33,703 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 34,685 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Md Sass Invsts Service invested in 986,793 shares or 5.07% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Company has 31,300 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1,874 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 90,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 4.81M shares. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated reported 2.43 million shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 400,000 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 3.63 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 13,314 shares. Proshare Advisors stated it has 23,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested in 186 shares or 0% of the stock. 58,662 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp.