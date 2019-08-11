Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Increased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, East Coast Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.06 Million

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 128,008 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Proshare Llc accumulated 339,483 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 443,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 151,557 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bourgeon Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 151,731 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 54,671 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 390,000 shares. Rech & Management reported 1.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.