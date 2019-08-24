Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Has Increased by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc; Terril Brothers Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $627,996 as Stock Price Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 52,251 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 54,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 95,480 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 18,730 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cibc Ww stated it has 21,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 689 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 140,104 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 79,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rampart Management Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Prudential Public Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 188,675 shares. Mufg Americas owns 147,270 shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 11,658 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.15% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,200 shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,759 shares to 158,609 shares, valued at $22.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 112,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 33,593 shares. Shanda Asset Holdings Ltd holds 0.19% or 5,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company invested in 860 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Spectrum Mngmt Grp stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 690 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 7,327 shares. Muhlenkamp And Incorporated holds 2% or 17,843 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd owns 103,162 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 5,464 shares. Terril Brothers reported 52,251 shares. Bessemer has 2,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.