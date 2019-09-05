Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Has Increased by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc; Cypress Asset Management Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $586,746; Market Valuation Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.94 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 76.10 million shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Double, General Electric Bull Says – Barron’s” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 87,177 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.3% or 8.00 million shares. British Columbia reported 1.86M shares. Moreover, City Holdings has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pitcairn reported 63,966 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research stated it has 1.85M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 227,543 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 62,988 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 146,462 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Financial Consulate Incorporated has 20,333 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 26,476 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies has 18,314 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Forte Capital Lc Adv holds 0.17% or 46,112 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 11,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 458,220 shares. Stadion Money Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 31,148 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 52,890 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 61,834 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability reported 0.58% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1,940 are owned by Barrett Asset. 217 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt L P. 24,525 were reported by Davidson. 2.29 million were reported by Nordea Management. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.83% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pictet Asset Management reported 0.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 17,636 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 88,370 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 8,616 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.