Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Boosted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc; Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 369,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77,785 shares to 113,890 shares, valued at $51.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 110,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.