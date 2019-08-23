Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined While Sterling Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; East Coast Asset Management Cut Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.68 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 2.97M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1080.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, up from 114,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 191,350 shares to 60,997 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 12,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,050 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 51,727 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 20,429 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blackrock reported 0.06% stake. Wafra Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 344,530 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 74,484 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 7,610 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv holds 159,800 shares. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 0% or 19,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 161,738 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.01% or 8,068 shares. 10,319 are owned by Washington Savings Bank. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Management owns 8,064 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 28,466 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.25 million are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt holds 0.31% or 16,520 shares. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.56% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 601,779 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 2.5% or 36,825 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 288,898 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oarsman Inc reported 10,240 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.12% or 38,745 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 20,017 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,076 shares. Hengehold Cap has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 91,840 are owned by Congress Asset Communications Ma. Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 445,260 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 6,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Violich Mngmt owns 16,660 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares to 119,190 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,098 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.