Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined While Skba Capital Management Lifted Position by $3.48 Million; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Price Declined, Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 265,391 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 1.61 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 128,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,920 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.38% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whittier Tru Company holds 0.05% or 56,030 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,260 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 18.46 million shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 680,800 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,557 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 51,990 shares. New York-based First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Macquarie Group Ltd owns 9,200 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 28,397 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.28% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 404,069 shares. Milestone Group has 19,009 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,437 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 2.44M shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 576,377 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.01% or 43,308 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 35,250 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Amer Grp owns 34,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 58 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0.02% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 16,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 12,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Co owns 69,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 131,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 222,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell And Adviser Lc accumulated 10,997 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Small Cap Stocks With Yields Up To 10% – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ayr Strategies – Under The Radar Cannabis Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle: Azul And Boeing To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.