Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Market Value Declined While Keating Investment Counselors Upped Its Position; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shares Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $19.27 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 688,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.12M, down from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 14,077 shares to 192,443 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 196,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W also bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares.