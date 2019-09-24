Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Stake by $72.57 Million; Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Its Rogers (ROG) Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 28,172 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 24,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 101,398 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 2,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 89,699 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36B, up from 86,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 1.00M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl In (NYSE:PM) by 225 shares to 18,226 shares, valued at $1.43 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,540 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.36% or 55,056 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1,140 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 159,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 271,763 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Associate has 0.18% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 23,095 shares. 3,998 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.06% or 20,288 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wafra invested in 0.58% or 649,420 shares. Washington holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 202,679 shares. Cetera Lc has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pennsylvania Trust Comm holds 68,383 shares. First Eagle Management Ltd Liability Com owns 42.97 million shares. Argent Trust owns 9,192 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 224,219 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 19,522 shares to 35,996 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 86,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,710 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv.