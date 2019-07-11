Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While South State Has Cut Holding by $468,909

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 109.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 41,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 37,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 1.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 2,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,974 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 117,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr A by 6,365 shares to 135,292 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Mngmt owns 44,806 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Muhlenkamp Com Inc has 63,143 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 1.27% or 60,057 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 0.03% or 4,547 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 54,734 shares in its portfolio. First Business Finance stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Driehaus Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 217,231 shares. Ajo LP reported 308,519 shares. Tru Investment Advsrs Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 34,483 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Com reported 11,890 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited holds 0.33% or 15,963 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Successor May Sport Larger Battery – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Lp owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 435,242 shares. Df Dent And Communications Inc reported 54,370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 200 shares. Cleararc Incorporated has 18,125 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 39,400 shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,800 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 281,281 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.19% stake. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 53,316 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 11,149 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 530,841 shares. 5.24M are held by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marathon Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 59,873 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.