Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Raised by $376,350 Its Position; American Trust Investment Advisors Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Decreased by $404,736

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 41,144 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 49,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.17 million shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 50 FLIGHTS CANCELED THURSDAY DUE TO INSPECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 144,065 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 29,891 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc invested in 41,377 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora accumulated 0.81% or 86,304 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 639,279 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh has 28,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 161,359 shares. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 11,791 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 53,316 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,309 shares. Holt Limited Com Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $647.23M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.