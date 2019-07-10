Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holding Maintained by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 2.83 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.18 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.59 million shares. 17 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Cap Inc Ok stated it has 95,697 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 54,671 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Salem Mngmt holds 3.5% or 245,291 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Sabal Tru has 13,120 shares. Fiera Corporation has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adage Gp Ltd Co holds 924,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Metropolitan Life Co New York accumulated 60,732 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser: What Happened? Investment-Worthy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trust Communication Of Oklahoma owns 38,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,472 are held by Pure Advsr Inc. 1.07 million are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Richard C Young & owns 87,269 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Lp accumulated 1.77% or 1.49 million shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Lc De holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 877,023 shares. Foothills Asset Management Ltd invested 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 69,493 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Condor Capital Management reported 0.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Central Natl Bank Trust holds 2.04% or 58,185 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bancshares Na reported 2,628 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 260 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legacy Private Tru owns 11,810 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.41 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.