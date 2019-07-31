Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding Maintained by Hartford Financial Management Inc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose While Geller Family Office Services Has Increased Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 3.96 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.66 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stadion Money Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 31,148 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 80,360 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meyer Handelman reported 160,723 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% or 28,887 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 144,134 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 9,501 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Tru Communication has 2,353 shares. Assets Invest Management Limited Com invested in 65,000 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 103,184 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 63,302 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 495 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Qs Investors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 59,473 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.