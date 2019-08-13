Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding Held by Fiduciary Counselling Inc; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $3.21 Million

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.65M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 942,627 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,053 shares to 149,675 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.