Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding Has Upped by Sfe Investment Counsel; Bluestein R H & Company Holding in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Upped as Stock Value Rose

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 184,939 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.40M, up from 182,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 3.70M shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 23,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 226,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 203,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 1.81 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swift Run Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.57% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Co holds 1,593 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 148,546 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Numerixs owns 802 shares. Drexel Morgan owns 11,866 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Incorporated Tx invested in 0.86% or 2,479 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 291,141 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 131 shares. Provise Gru Llc has 7,735 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Com accumulated 30,219 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Pennsylvania Company has 0.84% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clear Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 4,200 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Cl A by 5,000 shares to 5,115 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 340,985 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Llc. Next Fincl Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,189 shares. Da Davidson owns 491,338 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 6,104 shares. Twin stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 55,855 were reported by Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.16% or 1.08M shares. First Manhattan reported 3,500 shares. Charter Trust holds 10,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.52% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Eqis Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,942 shares. Community Service Group Ltd Llc holds 2.02% or 224,118 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 159,800 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares to 55,041 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,428 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

