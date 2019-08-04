Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding Has Raised by Fiduciary Counselling Inc; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Allen Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 9,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 7,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources invested in 593,622 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advisory Net Ltd Liability has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 18,267 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated stated it has 1,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 510 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 435,697 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. The New York-based Maplelane Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Financial Architects reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Wespac Advsr Ltd Co has 0.56% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,103 shares. Regions Corp holds 19 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hitchwood Mgmt LP reported 175,000 shares stake. Thornburg Investment Inc holds 0% or 248 shares. Creative Planning has 1,722 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,428 shares to 2,446 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,693 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.