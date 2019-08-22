Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holding Has Lifted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $356,000

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 181,605 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 125,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 635,613 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 180,925 shares. 53,316 are held by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc. Chevy Chase Trust Inc owns 632,105 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 161,359 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 0.06% or 26,826 shares. State Street Corporation reported 30.77 million shares. Mai holds 195,477 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California-based Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 3.78% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 42.97M are held by First Eagle Inv Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 861,034 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 146,271 shares. 10,456 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,508 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.