Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $4.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $16.43 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 406,635 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 1.05M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 235,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 495,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 75,111 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 0.61% or 469,332 shares in its portfolio. International Gp invested in 0.08% or 64,881 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Diversified Trust owns 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,968 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 13,772 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 37,845 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Frontier Cap Company Ltd Liability invested in 132,100 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 35,188 shares. The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.94% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New Amsterdam Prns Limited Ny holds 0.08% or 692 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares to 425,784 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,301 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).