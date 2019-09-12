Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Stake by $3.97 Million as Shares Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by $786,740 as Stock Rose

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 391,063 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.61 million, down from 396,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 152,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 545,037 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.36 million, down from 697,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.29 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 107,347 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,703 shares. Kings Point Cap has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Management reported 25,290 shares stake. 8,285 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 19.20M shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 1.03M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Guardian Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 11,604 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.42% or 517,734 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp holds 1.76% or 235,843 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas & Associate owns 39,066 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 13,881 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $91.52 million for 58.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 32,616 shares to 107,865 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 126,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 13,030 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 1.63% or 42,470 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,724 shares. 256,276 were reported by Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability. Osterweis Cap Mgmt reported 1,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or holds 3.74% or 64,786 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.56% stake. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 251,064 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,953 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 8,328 shares stake. Da Davidson And Com reported 327,500 shares. Pinnacle Holding Llc holds 0% or 19,449 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 3,759 shares stake. 24,921 are held by Old Dominion Capital.