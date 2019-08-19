Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $956,124 as Stock Declined; Phillips Van Heusen Com S (PVH) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.33 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 36,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 166,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.97 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (PVH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 202,607 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71M, down from 221,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.36M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 70,000 shares to 610,830 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 20,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: JCP, DBX, TTD, YELP – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “PVH Corp.: PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Earnings… â€” 08.14.19 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co reported 2,815 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co holds 1,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 120,907 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.74% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Howe And Rusling reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 11,281 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,264 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Citadel Limited Liability Com invested in 995,359 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 53,499 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 10,805 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Calamos Advisors Ltd Com owns 40,205 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,463 shares to 7,649 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,373 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 32,401 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 310,229 shares. 17,648 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Assets Inv Management Lc reported 65,000 shares. 56,030 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Co. Marco Invest Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 10,999 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Forbes J M & Comm Llp reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rowland Co Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 217 are owned by Smith Asset Limited Partnership. Reinhart Prtn Incorporated holds 965,719 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advisors accumulated 240,927 shares. Kings Point reported 500 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.