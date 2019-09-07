Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Private Ocean Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Omers Administration Has Lifted Stake in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,048

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 726,894 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 707,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.46 lastly. It is up 3.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. 12,811 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Services Ltd. Mason Street holds 106,501 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 43,644 shares. Mcrae Mgmt reported 17,355 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 180,925 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp reported 42,000 shares stake. 240,629 were accumulated by United Ser Automobile Association. Washington Trust Com holds 170,480 shares. 9,132 were reported by Cornerstone. Asset One Com Ltd accumulated 367,235 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 5,158 shares. Guardian Invest owns 13,604 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.45 million for 55.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 261,259 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $305.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 69,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.94M shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).