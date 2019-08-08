Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lifted Position by $9.62 Million; Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH) by $327,452 as Share Value Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 369,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 637,894 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 87,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 50,440 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 107,697 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $72.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 3.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,703 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,069 were reported by Oppenheimer & Co. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company invested in 137,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 3.17M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 7,610 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr reported 55,930 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ser Automobile Association invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co holds 9,222 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested in 0.06% or 587,361 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.91 million shares. Principal Grp reported 4.32 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 10,230 are owned by Hl Fincl Ltd.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Gained 51% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Down 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clean Harbors, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 95,288 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.01% or 20,760 shares. Regions Finance Corporation invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Blackrock reported 4.55 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.48% or 122,804 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 48,000 shares. 197,173 are owned by Loomis Sayles L P. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 545,615 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Mesirow Management invested in 1.7% or 154,130 shares. Snyder Capital Lp reported 1.10 million shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser owns 376 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,407 shares to 28,906 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 2,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).