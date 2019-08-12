Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Delta Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $454,914

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $334.3. About 699,971 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 558,302 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 11,922 shares to 215,751 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,774 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Incorporated Al owns 1,502 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Llc holds 3,133 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 24,479 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 775 shares in its portfolio. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc reported 99,596 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. White Pine Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1,367 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 3,539 shares. Kessler Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 8,403 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 171,833 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 107,861 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,475 shares stake. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.74M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tcw Group invested in 0.05% or 186,900 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 402 shares. Neuberger Berman Group holds 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 5.24M shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,903 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.67% or 1.91 million shares. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 5,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.02M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 151,557 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 330,260 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Ltd.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.