Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; As U S G (USG) Stock Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.66 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF CONFIRMS PROPOSAL ON POTENTIAL USG TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 26/03/2018 – USG, backed by Warren Buffett, said the offer substantially undervalued the company; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 29,561 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Utah Retirement Systems holds 15,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Smithfield accumulated 16,221 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3,227 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Renaissance Technology Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 589,500 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 49,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cibc World Mkts reported 239,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alphaone Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,132 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 4,504 shares. 5,123 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 5,299 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,068 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.75% or 174,378 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 435,242 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 25,022 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 52,471 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,509 shares. Advisor Partners Lc has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Johnson Fincl Grp holds 2,055 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Washington Trust Financial Bank reported 10,319 shares. Hilltop has 13,928 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 23,130 shares. 1,940 were reported by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fmr Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.