Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Fiduciary Counselling Lifted Position by $376,350; As Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 158,774 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 801,590 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.80 million activity. O’Neil Christian G. had sold 4,731 shares worth $348,438. On Friday, February 1 the insider DRAGG RONALD A sold $46,796. 4,731 shares were sold by Husted Amy D., worth $349,616. On Friday, February 1 Miller Monte J sold $446,100 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Sei Invests Com accumulated 54,283 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 77,219 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 95,040 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 165,852 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 1,688 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,721 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.70 million shares. 5.13M are held by Vanguard Grp. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation has invested 0.11% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Swiss Bankshares holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 27,257 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association holds 240,629 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 954,927 shares. New England Rech And reported 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 310,229 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% or 105,366 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc accumulated 502,724 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 13,059 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peapack Gladstone holds 15,661 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 7,728 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance holds 63,302 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Wafra holds 344,530 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Holding Lc has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

