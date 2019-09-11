Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Fiduciary Counselling Has Boosted Its Position by $376,350; Westpac Banking Increased Its Holding in Concho Res (CXO) by $1.76 Billion

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 15,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 71,454 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 billion, up from 55,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.45 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.83 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Lc accumulated 201,829 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 241,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 9,501 shares. Montag A And Assoc Inc accumulated 0.32% or 130,063 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 16,983 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 8,267 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 471,606 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc World Inc invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Eaton Vance reported 19,584 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 161,359 shares. Mai Management owns 195,477 shares. 20,073 are held by Davis R M Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 748 shares. Miracle Mile Llc has 9,222 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,380 shares to 61,920 shares, valued at $2.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,939 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was made by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. Schroer Brenda R also bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. Merriman Gary A bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho Resources: The Share Buybacks Are Reckless – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Concho Resources Stock Cratered 25% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.