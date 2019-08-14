Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined; Ativo Capital Management Increases Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 180,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 378,187 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 558,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.03. About 273,154 shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 1,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 939,117 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 0.05% or 26,723 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 8,500 shares. New England Inc owns 16,225 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 14,842 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A owns 914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.09M are owned by D E Shaw And. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 86,944 shares in its portfolio. Asset owns 8,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 422,585 shares. Northern Tru reported 10.77M shares. Mairs Power Inc reported 17,458 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3.28M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 2.15 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 34.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20,568 shares to 86,489 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 40,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

