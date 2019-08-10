Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Cannell Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $624,520; Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $3.30 Million

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 133.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 15,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 11,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 890,394 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8,065 shares to 7,590 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,070 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.