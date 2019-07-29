Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Raised Position; Grs Advisors Has Decreased Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.12 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.95M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0.08% or 83,626 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 5.88M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 48,336 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 3,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Regions Fin holds 0.01% or 30,407 shares. Blue Fin owns 10,043 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.33% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 85,029 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.25% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has 95.87 million shares. Orca Management Lc reported 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 689 shares. 62,469 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sfe Invest Counsel invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Com has 8.52% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,557 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 95,480 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 140,104 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 3,370 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 56,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 10,400 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $210,526 was made by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

