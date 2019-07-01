Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Position Held by Rowland & Company Investment Counsel; Permanens Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $546,000

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 3.29 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,564 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 billion, up from 155,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 2.17M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 29,842 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 23,890 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 734,242 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 276,295 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 33,687 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 11,872 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrow holds 2,451 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0.03% or 2,070 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 6,274 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 7.08M shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 47,993 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.42% or 16,091 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million was made by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 300 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $98.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,729 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

