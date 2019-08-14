Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) (WY) Holder Capital World Investors Has Cut Position; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Holding in Store Capital (STOR) as Market Valuation Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.50 million, down from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 1.26M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) (WY) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 19.39 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.77M, down from 20.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 1.48 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,784 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 16,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Optimum Advsrs invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,318 shares stake. Peoples Fincl Corporation reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Central State Bank Communications has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parkside Bank Tru holds 0.04% or 4,577 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.05% or 23,130 shares. 32,480 are held by Forward Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 215,161 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Profund Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 49,761 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 13.97 million shares to 17.76 million shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (Reit) (NYSE:CPT) by 375,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corp Cl A.

