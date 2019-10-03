Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) Stock Value Declined While Two Sigma Securities Increased Its Stake; Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Decreased Stake by $3.92 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) by 192.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 18,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 9,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 748,431 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 79,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.12 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. It closed at $53.31 lastly. It is down 17.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 10,047 shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.13% or 32,401 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 35,060 shares. M&R Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,395 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 19,187 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Savant Ltd holds 0.06% or 8,364 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,536 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.36M shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.01M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 294,468 shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $76.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliant Energy declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 6,104 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0.01% or 38,380 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 18,169 are owned by Mcrae Mngmt. Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc reported 89,988 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has 9,680 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt has 17,142 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.23% or 164,120 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.02% or 15,181 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 7,980 shares. 7,937 are owned by Brave Asset. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Security Natl Trust holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Weyerhaeuser Stock Rocketed 20% in January – The Motley Fool” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:ETR) by 72,800 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TXN).