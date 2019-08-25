Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $2.48 Million; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Holding in General American Investors (GAM) Raised by $499,092 as Share Value Were Volatile

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 49,463 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 95,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 158,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 34.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Ri holds 0.12% or 43,011 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co holds 0.02% or 35,822 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 939,117 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Andra Ap owns 181,600 shares. American Century owns 18.46M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Llc stated it has 12,811 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co owns 106,501 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 3,998 shares stake. Windward Capital Mngmt Communication Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 86,096 shares. 20,495 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,364 shares. Third Avenue holds 4.30M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (Put) (NASDAQ:ASML) by 247,500 shares to 272,600 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,158 were reported by Pnc Financial Services. Cwm Lc stated it has 4,689 shares. Kistler reported 0.06% stake. Svcs Corporation holds 946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,149 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 126,200 shares. Charter Company holds 0.03% or 6,914 shares. Bulldog Lc stated it has 290,602 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,800 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 8,100 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 23,870 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,512 shares. First Republic Invest Management owns 6,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs Ca has 7,516 shares.