Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake Maintained by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.00 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 79,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 164,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares And Of Newtown has invested 1.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sivik Glob Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 47,246 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 792,117 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 9,985 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Central Securities accumulated 200,000 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Llc reported 87,136 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. 9,605 were accumulated by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP stated it has 26,370 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 105,719 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 43,012 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp holds 156,730 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.89% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1.62 million were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 19,051 shares to 531,373 shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.