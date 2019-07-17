Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Shares Declined While Windward Capital Management Company Has Upped Its Stake; Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Raised Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.86M, up from 51,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Looks Beyond Speakers With Alexa-Powered Home Robots – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Capital Inv Counsel Inc has invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.24 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Tybourne Capital Mngmt (Hk) invested in 177,353 shares or 12.29% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Profund Limited Liability Co has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland reported 7,898 shares or 8.19% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv reported 2,784 shares. Swedbank invested 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,856 shares. Fmr Lc holds 16.66 million shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Associates accumulated 1,667 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 24,091 shares to 132,107 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Companies In (NYSE:IPG) by 126,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 3,221 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.05% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 7,610 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma owns 18,616 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Inc accumulated 21,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 15,661 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 192,796 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0% or 242 shares. Whittier owns 56,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 26,590 were reported by Innovations Ltd Limited Liability Company. Security National Tru holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.14% or 17,021 shares. 7,704 are held by Pittenger Anderson Inc.