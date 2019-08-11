Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Shareholder Windward Capital Management Company Boosted Its Holding by $578,708 as Market Valuation Declined; Royal Bank Of Canada Upped Ametek New (AME) Position by $574,410

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 7,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 273,278 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67M, up from 266,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.28 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.54 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mariner Lc reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 43,644 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited reported 367,235 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Welch & Forbes Lc accumulated 10,580 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 61,809 shares. Stanley holds 23,893 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 7,990 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Family Mngmt Corp invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 44,656 shares to 233,021 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (Put).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.