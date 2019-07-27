Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Share Value Declined While Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $660,540; Valuation Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Blackrock has invested 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 121,028 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation has 25,636 shares. Boston Partners owns 2.72M shares. Cohen Mgmt reported 134,175 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 39,289 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 9,207 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 1.14M shares. First American National Bank has 143,844 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 280,961 shares. 1,134 were reported by Live Your Vision Ltd Company. Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.63% or 183,594 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ssi Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 11,387 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 390,287 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 25,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 115,128 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 2,138 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.84% or 916,321 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 500 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 328 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 614,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.03% or 60,732 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 186,900 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.06% or 18,616 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Company stated it has 349,384 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.