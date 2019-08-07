Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position Upped by Windward Capital Management Company; Seagate Tech (STX) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Tech (STX) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 340,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 66,700 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 407,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 724,605 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 979,402 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 5,848 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, D E Shaw & Co has 0.1% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd owns 29,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 1.23M were reported by Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp. 192,240 are held by Asset One. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,512 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 176,365 shares. 59,148 are held by Argi Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt owns 96,506 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Utah Retirement System invested in 41,009 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Ojsc (NYSE:MBT) by 59,356 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 51,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0.21% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary accumulated 17,991 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 66,119 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,600 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bokf Na invested in 45,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Taylor Asset holds 9.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 533,940 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 0.07% stake. Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 174,378 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Halsey Ct has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montgomery Investment Mgmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 61,046 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department stated it has 1,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 38,010 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

