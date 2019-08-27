Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Windward Capital Management Company Increased Position by $578,708; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Increased Its Visa (V) Stake by $377,832; Market Valuation Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 2.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 1.49 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 8,108 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.1% or 29,728 shares. First Manhattan invested in 2,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 1,082 shares. Brown Advisory Securities has 11,641 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dupont Capital Management invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Community Fincl Service Limited Liability Com invested 1.95% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 24.15 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 126,644 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 428,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 5,001 shares. Sabal holds 0.03% or 13,120 shares. Citigroup invested in 791,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.05% or 3,681 shares in its portfolio.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares to 78,331 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens State Bank Com reported 47,098 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 14,865 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com reported 14,000 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company has 34,211 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Fosun Int, Hong Kong-based fund reported 27,190 shares. Eagle Management Ltd Liability Co reported 30,938 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Hills Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 90,738 shares. Gyroscope Group Limited Liability Co owns 4,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.01 million shares. Alkeon Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.26 million shares. Glenmede Company Na invested in 0.78% or 1.11M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 272 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 231,928 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 18.62 million shares.