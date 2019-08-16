Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding Has Upped by Windward Capital Management Company; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Washington Trust Company Has Cut by $560,200 Its Holding

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 14,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 296,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15 million, down from 310,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young Ltd accumulated 193,764 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.28M shares. Stearns Svcs Grp holds 0.22% or 27,516 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors reported 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 108,076 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 54,630 shares. Barr E S And owns 13,590 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 2.19 million shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,096 shares. 5,843 were accumulated by Summit Strategies. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aull And Monroe has invested 1.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,718 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,596 shares to 67,147 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 79,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Still A Cash Cow – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 69,470 shares in its portfolio. 4,630 are owned by Tortoise Investment Limited. Wagner Bowman holds 14,197 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 148,287 shares. King Luther owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 30,638 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability holds 15,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,265 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,010 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 151,799 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Smithfield Tru invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Punch And Mngmt accumulated 101,801 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 9,440 shares.