Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Raised Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Veritas Investment Management Llp

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 18,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 404,323 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.96M, up from 386,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,691 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap Lp. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 107,300 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Veritable Lp has 40,801 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co reported 228,432 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 1,127 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.14% or 4,400 shares. Chilton Lc invested 1.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Finemark Fincl Bank Tru reported 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). M&T Financial Bank Corp accumulated 0.23% or 179,687 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0.02% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Loews Corporation holds 30,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mairs Inc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.