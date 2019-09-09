Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Raised Its Holding by $578,708 as Valuation Declined; Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Position as Shares Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 14,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,621 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 67,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 2.26M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.