Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Has Raised Holding by $578,708; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 161,827 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 32,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 194,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 41,980 shares to 65,525 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 29,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 23,811 shares. Bell Commercial Bank invested in 2,961 shares. Westpac Corp invested in 69,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc reported 3,000 shares. Putnam Fl Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,457 shares. Tcw has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 54,528 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 487,610 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Andra Ap invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.3% stake. Ally Fin Incorporated owns 0.5% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 28,000 shares. Lucas Cap Management invested in 1.34% or 12,026 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 3,660 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.19% or 3.08 million shares in its portfolio.

