Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Has Boosted Holding; Shamrock Asset Management Has Lowered Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stake as Stock Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 9.91 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. 50,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. $2.89M worth of stock was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 were reported by Peoples Financial Ser. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 3.76M are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Gideon Capital Advisors accumulated 96,626 shares. Korea Investment owns 1.13M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mraz Amerine And Associates reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 203,926 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2.38 million shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 65,489 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 7,260 shares. Nuwave Inv Llc invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 12,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 569,097 shares. Menta Lc has invested 0.53% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Statistical Drivers For Annaly Capital Management (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Annaly Capital (NLY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blue holds 0.29% or 21,176 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 25,747 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 197,777 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.42% or 32,006 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il holds 259,140 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 73,930 shares. Mngmt Associates Ny owns 19,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Howland Mngmt Lc invested in 8,064 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0.05% or 56,030 shares. Df Dent And has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chilton Management Llc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 4,462 shares. 10.77 million are held by Northern Trust. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 30.77 million shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.