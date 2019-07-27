Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $487,110; Amphenol New (APH) Holder Victory Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $9.42 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 100,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.38M, down from 559,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.70 million shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 40,120 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kistler reported 3,434 shares stake. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.70 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 9,132 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 102,560 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 347,612 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 28,030 shares. King Luther Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marco Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 10,999 shares in its portfolio. Third Avenue Llc invested in 4.30M shares or 8.52% of the stock. 356,800 were accumulated by Skba Management Ltd Liability Co. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 79,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 126,825 shares to 551,097 shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 472,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.