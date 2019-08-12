WEYCO Group (WEYS) to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019; Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed M/I Homes (MHO) Holding By $1.95 Million

WEYCO Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. WEYCO Group Inc’s current price of $24.31 translates into 0.99% yield. WEYCO Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 5,495 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased M/I Homes Inc (MHO) stake by 31.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as M/I Homes Inc (MHO)’s stock rose 23.80%. The Q Global Advisors Llc holds 166,287 shares with $4.43 million value, down from 241,195 last quarter. M/I Homes Inc now has $973.24M valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 203,811 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $243.06 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 1.17% less from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc has 76,326 shares. 82,417 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 508 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 8,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd accumulated 19,435 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 1,361 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 9,535 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 11,456 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 6,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,277 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 12,350 shares.

More notable recent Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CEO Tom Florsheim on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Weyco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WEYS) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyco’s Small Yet Consistent Steps On Its Journey Towards Growth And Adequacy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEYCO Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “M/I Homes Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Metropolitan Life Ins Company stated it has 24,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Foundry Prtn Ltd reported 211,622 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Co reported 12,881 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 2,260 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 9,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,700 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 456,471 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gp holds 417 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,686 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.