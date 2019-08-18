WEYCO Group (WEYS) to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019; Donegal Group (DGICA) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 18 trimmed and sold stakes in Donegal Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 8.22 million shares, down from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Donegal Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

WEYCO Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. WEYCO Group Inc’s current price of $23.74 translates into 1.01% yield. WEYCO Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 18,700 shares traded or 30.73% up from the average. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c

Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 646,389 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 875,012 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 616,100 shares.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Donegal Group (DGICA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy 5 Low-Beta Stocks Below $15 to Counter Yield Inversion – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) CEO Kevin Burke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $417.00 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 30.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 17,498 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has risen 9.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $237.36 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 1.17% less from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.