WEYCO Group (WEYS) to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Sentiment Is 1.8

WEYCO Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. WEYCO Group Inc’s current price of $24.51 translates into 0.98% yield. WEYCO Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 12,411 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c

Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 90 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 50 decreased and sold holdings in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 7.50 million shares, up from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 38.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $245.06 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 1.17% less from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 37,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 20,156 shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). State Bank Of America De reported 143,523 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 18,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 9,944 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Int Grp holds 3,892 shares. Axa accumulated 10,288 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com invested in 47,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 277,943 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 650 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 10,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 101,078 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES () FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $802.64 million. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 45.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.